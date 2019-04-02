PHOENIX, Ariz. (WAND) -- Champaign-Urbana's all-time leading scorer Tim Finke will transfer from Grand Canyon University's basketball program.
The Central graduate and highly prized recruit told Lopes head coach Dan Majerle of his intent to leave the school on Tuesday morning. Finke logged 15.8 minutes per game in his one year in Phoenix, while playing alongside his older brother Michael.
He played in 34 games during his freshman year but only started 3 games on a veteran Lopes squad. Finke's father Jeff tells WAND Sports that the process will now begin to find his next destination.
WAND Sports will update this story once more details become available.