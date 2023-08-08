DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It was an end of an era.
After 25 years, Sunday marked the end of the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic.
And before the final matches, the Decatur Athletic Club held a retirement ceremony for Chuck Kuhle.
Kuhle has been the tournament director since its creation and has worked as the tennis director and club manager for 42 years.
