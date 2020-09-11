DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- These days, Decatur native Dante Ridgeway lends counseling and life advice to Native American students of the Desert Visions Youth Wellness Center outside of Phoenix, Arizona.
Those students know him as Mr. Ridgeway, but what they might not know is the full extent of success Mr. Ridgeway had in his former career as well.
As in 2004 Biletnikoff Award Finalist (Top 3 receiver in nation). Or national leader in catches per game and receiving yardage (1,399) as a junior at Ball State. Or teammate of Hall of Fame-caliber players like Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, Tory Holt, Drew Brees, Chad Johnson/Ochocinco and Curtis Martin, just to name a few.
In this special extra-length interview with WAND's Gordon Voit, Ridgeway shares his memories of playing with a cast of fan favorites, characters and memorable coaches like Sean Payton and Herm Edwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.