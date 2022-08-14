EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- The Effingham football program returns over 20 seniors and they'll lean on that experience early on.
The Hearts open their season at home against St. Teresa and then follow that up with a road game at Mahomet-Seymour.
Effingham will be playing on new turf this season. The field is now called Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium.
