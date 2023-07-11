EVANSTON, Ill. (WAND) - The fallout continues for Northwestern Football. Due to hazing allegations within the program, Northwestern fired head coach Pat Fitzgerald yesterday.
Now, a former player is describing his experience with the program. Ramon Diaz played for Northwestern from 2005 to 2009. Diaz, a latino, is the first natural born citizen in his family. Diaz said he experienced racist and abusive behavior when he was a part of the team. He said it was the reason he did not go for a fifth year.
Diaz told NBC Chicago that by the end of his time there he felt alienated by the program.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.