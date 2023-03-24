(WAND) -- The Friday Frenzy rolled on this week even though the rain postponed several games around central Illinois.
In this edition, we find out where Jaida Taylor and Zack Hawkinson are continuing their basketball careers.
We hear from Millikin's Elyce Knudsen on what it means to her to win the 2023 Jostens Trophy.
We also find out who our WAND Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week are.
Check it all out on this edition of the Original Friday Frenzy.
