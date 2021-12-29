Holiday Tournaments continue across central Illinois.
The WAND Sports team was able to make it out to nine games today! Check out scores and highlights here.
MacArthur 66, O'Fallon 46
Mt. Zion 68, Dunlap 65
Riverton 58, ALAH 42
PORTA 60, Williamsville JV 47
Warrensburg-Latham 61, Peoria Christian 48
Newton 58, Teutopolis 55
Monticello 50, Tuscola 34
Maroa-Forsyth 70, Mt. Pulaski 62
St. Teresa 58, Heyworth 51
