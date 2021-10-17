LAS VEGAS, NV (WAND) -- The Illini Basketball team is feeling lucky.
Illinois will headline the 2022 Roman Main Event in Las Vegas, according to College Hoops insider John Rothstein.
The Illini will be joined by Baylor, UCLA and Virginia.
The event will be played at T-Mobile Arena.
No timetable yet for an official announcement.
