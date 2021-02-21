LAKE FOREST, ILL. (WAND-TV) -- Donald Justin "D.J." Baker passed away on June 1, 2016. Both before and after, his attitude and personality inspired the people at and around Lake Forest College to be better than they already were.
To honor his legacy, the football team and community are working together to try and raise $50,000 to build a room that allows past and future players and coaches to remember Baker.
So far, the community has raised $7.637, about 15-percent of the goal.
If you want to donate to the cause to help support the central Illinois football player, you can head to the following link: https://www.givecampus.com/schools/LakeForestCollege/d-j-baker-room
