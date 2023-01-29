DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The LSA Lions boys basketball team is chasing perfection this season.
After defeating Okaw-Valley on Saturday, the Lions are a perfect 21-0 on the season.
First-year head coach Wes Litrell has led the impressive start.
But he is not taking any of the credit.
"It has nothing to do with me," said Litrell. "First year here, I don't know nothing. These kids have been great. They make it easy on me."
LSA will look to make it 22-0 when they face Blue Ridge on Tuesday.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.