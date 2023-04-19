DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Millikin Softball team was riding an eight-game winning streak heading into Wednesday.
But a doubleheader against their rivals, Illinois Wesleyan, would spell trouble for the Big Blue.
Millikin dropped game one 15-9 and game two 4-3.
Millikin will be back in action Saturday when they host Blackburn College for a doubleheader. The first game is set for 1 p.m at Workman Family Softball Field.
