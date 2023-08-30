DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin volleyball is preparing for their first regular season game this weekend.
The Big Blue are coming off a loss in the NCAA tournament in 2022 and look to keep the success coming in 2023.
This year the Big Blue have no seniors on the team. So, the 11 juniors are stepping up into the leadership roles.
With so many new faces on the squad, they are using the preseason scrimmages to figure out what rotations work well together.
