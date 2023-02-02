DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team has won 14 straight games.
The average margin of victory during this stretch has been 22 points for the Big Blue.
Yet, the team is keeping their end goal in mind.
Millikin wants to win the CCIW regular season and tournament title in addition to making a long run in the NCAA Tournament.
