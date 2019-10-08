MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- They eat actual pancakes after "pancaking" defenders.
That says it all right there. This team has fun.
Mt. Zion is 6-0 for the first time since 2009 when the Braves ran the table in the regular season (9-0) and fell in the first round of the playoffs to Freeburg.
This year's record is noteworthy, but it's *how* the team is winning that's even more noteworthy.
After a series of years with offensive frustrations, the Braves boast speed, deep-ball ability and a raucous student section to back them up.
They also have enjoyed their new pancake tradition, which was started by popular trainer Dustin Fink.
Up next for the Braves is a road game at Lincoln on Friday at 7 p.m.