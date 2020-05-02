LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) -- Legendary Lincoln head coach Neil Alexander and his son Gregg Alexander join WAND's Gordon Voit for an hour-long conversation.
The trio talks about everything from the Lincoln-Lanphier rivalry, the All-Time 5 championship game, the best they've ever faced, Gregg's record-breaking career and much more!
[VIDEO: NEIL ALEXANDER, GREGG ALEXANDER ON LINCOLN-LANPHIER RIVALRY AND MUCH MORE]
The All-Time 5 championship game is Monday, May 4 during the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts. No. 1 overall seed Lanphier and No. 2 overall seed Lincoln square off in a matchup that is also a heated rivalry in real life as well.
