It's WAND's "All-Time 5"! Which local high school has the best all-time, all-star lineup of basketball players from any era, together on one court in a tournament of 33 teams!
51 pages. 8,900 words (and counting). Countless conversations, messages, box scores, All-State lists and school records. Now that Gordon Voit's research packet has been compiled, we begin the fun.
NUMBER 29: Glenwood
(8) Glenwood vs. (1) TBD
GLENWOOD TITANS
PG – Pat Moomey (Lincoln Land); 12th all-time IHSA assists in game (20); State team 1975
SG – Peyton Allen (Texas A&M, UIS) 6-5, Scoring record GHS 2,036; 2015 CS8 POY; 4 ppg freshman TAMU, 12-4-2 UIS
G/F - Cole Harper (Minnesota State, UIS) 6-5, 2x All-State; 18-10 as senior; School record 330 rebounds in one year
F – Daniel Helm (Tennessee and Duke football, NFL) 6-4
F – Craig Fuchs (Lincoln Land) 6-5; 11-7 senior year GHS
Bench
G - Kyle Krager (Benedictine baseball) 6-3 CS8 POY 2008
G/F – Bradyn Kilby (John Wood CC) 6-6; 4A HM All-State
F – Monty Carbonell (Kansas football) 6-1; State team 1975
G – Tyler Thurston (Elmhurst, Benedictine, Mary Washington) 6-4
G - Griff Jurgens (Northern Iowa football) 6-3
G – Luke Lehnen (Current) 5-11, 1,000 points
(Did we miss a player? Email gordon.voit@wandtv.com so we can update the roster! Thanks for your help in making this special project complete.)
Best season: 1975 Elite 8 (Class 1A, two-class system)
Enrollment: 1392 (2020), 678 (1975)
GOAT: Peyton Allen (Texas A&M, UIS) 6-5 shooting guard who had multiple high-major offers coming out of high school. 2,036 points and a CS8 POY nod in 2015 seals it. GOAT.
Why they're seeded here: The Titans would be the first to tell you that their historical success comes on the football field, but the basketball team has a very deep backcourt, as evidenced by the fact that 2008 CS8 POY Kyle Krager, a 6-3 guard, is coming off the bench. As for the frontcourt, that's where the Titans will need to overcome some mismatch issues. But that trio of guards plus Krager is worth a bid by itself. But balance matters, as does depth, so the Titans get a No. 8 seed.
