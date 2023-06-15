EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A pitcher and his catcher. A bond that is nearly unbreakable.
But for Josh McDevitt and Myles Maxedon, that bond is a little stronger than others.
"Ever since he was eight he [Maxedon] called all the games," said McDevitt. "We know each other real well by now and he knows what I like to throw."
The duo capped things off last Saturday, when their final game as a pair took place in the 3A Third Place Game.
The Hearts fell to Sycamore 2-1 in extra innings. But they kept their heads up high as they finished fourth in the state, their best finish since 1942.
Although this group of Hearts will never play another game at Paul Smith Field, they surely left their mark on the program. And the Mizzou-bound McDevitt is ready to leave his mark on another. MLB scouts will surely keep tabs on his career. And so will the guy McDevitt trusts the most.
"Now I get to sit at home and watch him on TV," said Maxedon. "I'll always be able to say I caught him. The farther he goes, the more I'll brag about it."
Wearing their hearts on their sleeves. What this group always did best.
