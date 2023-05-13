Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.