SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- It was never a question of if, but a question of when.
Rashad Rochelle announced via Twitter that he will be playing D-1 football for Rutgers University.
A big reason why is head coach Greg Schiano and the love his staff showed Rochelle and his family.
Rochelle will switch positions when playing for the Scarlet Knights. Fans in central Illinois know him at the quarterback position, with Rutgers, he'll be playing wide receiver.
"It's a huge sigh of relief," Rochelle says. "I know where I'm going to play college football at so now I can focus on trying to win a state championship with my team and focusing on my grades."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.