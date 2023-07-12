SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The most entertaining baseball experience is coming to Robin Roberts Stadium on Sunday, August 13th.
Cheese Ball is a new way to experience baseball with alternative rules that get the fans more involved in the game.
The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes will take on a brand new challenger, the Cheddar Monstahs.
Teams will be composed of Lucky Horseshoes players and coaches, former professional baseball players from the St. Louis Cardinals and beyond, and members of the community.
Fans can tryout to be selected to play in the game during a tryout on Saturday July 22 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Robin Roberts Stadium.
The seven rules of Cheese Ball are what make it a one-of a kind experience that fans will not be able to experience anywhere else.
Rule 1: Cheese Ball is scheduled for seven innings
Rule 2: No time limit or pitch clocks
Rule 3: Bunting is REQUIRED. A player on the offensive team must bunt at least once each half inning, or the final batter of the inning will be ejected from the game.
Rule 4: No walks allowed. In the event a pitcher throws four balls to a batter, a tee will be placed on home plate and the batter will have one free swing. The pitcher on the opposing team may be repositioned to somewhere else on the field.
Rule 5: If a fan catches a foul ball on the fly, they will have the choice of calling the batter out, or awarding the batter a home run.
Rule 6: The defensive team is allowed to field up to 10 fielders at once, including a pitcher and catcher. Teams may field two pitchers and/or catchers at one time.
Rule 7: Power Plays are coming to baseball. For each error committed, the player that commits the error must be removed from the field for the next batter, and may not be replaced. If the pitcher or catcher commits the error, a player from the field may be moved to that position, however no one may replace the player who has changed positions.
Alongside these seven game-length rules, each inning will feature a wide variety of unique activities including a lucky fan serving as umpire for an inning, a special topless inning, a free beer batter, and so much more.
Tickets for Cheese Ball are on sale now at Tickets.ShoesBaseball.Com with special early-bird pricing available through July 31st.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.