DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Cigar smoke hanging over the field. Kids crowding parking lots to catch foul balls. Those famous wooden walls, deep green with local advertisements painted on.
Fans Field was a Decatur institution from 1928-1974, the home of the Single-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants: the Decatur Commodores.
It gave many Major Leaguers their start in professional baseball, including local hero Roe Skidmore.
In this special WAND Sports feature story, Gordon Voit meets Skidmore at the corner of Garfield Ave and Woodford St in Decatur for a tour of the former Fans Field, which is now a youth softball facility.
