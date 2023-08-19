Unity Christian football has a new head coach leading the way in 2023

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Unity Christian Lions are coming off a 10-1 record last year but this season they have a whole new look with a much younger team and a first year head coach.
With a new face calling the plays Head Coach Michael Harris said he is ready to see what the guys bring this season.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.