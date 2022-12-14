DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- At this time a year ago, Wes Littrell was coaching the JV squad at LSA.
Fast forward to this season, where he's started his varsity coaching career with nine straight wins.
LSA is undefeated so far this season with a record of 9-0.
First year head coach Wes Littrell has the Lions rolling and says the team has been bought in from the very start.
