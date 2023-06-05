URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Eleven Urbana High School students have earned the prestigious Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy this year.
The State Seal of Biliteracy program recognizes high school students who have attained a high level of proficiency in English and in one or more foreign or world languages.
These students earned the seal this year:
- Maria Castro (Spanish)
- Dylan Criollo (Spanish)
- Jose Davila Jr (Spanish)
- Jessica Diaz (Spanish)
- Leo Dougan (German)
- Amelia Gimbel (Japanese)
- Santiago Gonzalez Ahuerma (Spanish)
- Omar Ibarra (Spanish)
- Nicholas Lehman (Spanish)
- Katherine Powers (German)
- Ashly Ramos Rivera (Spanish)
The seal is designated on the student’s diploma and transcript.
Additionally, 8 Urbana High School students have earned the Commendation toward Biliteracy in 2023.
The students who have earned the commendation are:
- Mia Ruiz Almaraz (Spanish)
- Jennifer Arriaga (Spanish)
- Alistair Forsyth (German)
- Mary Fraley (Spanish)
- Kristan Howell (Spanish)
- Denisse Perez (Spanish)
- Aaron Rosenstein (German)
- Tess Uricoechea (Spanish)
The commendation toward Biliteracy is awarded to students who demonstrate progress toward biliteracy, but do not fully meet the requirements of the Seal of Biliteracy.
Participating in the program encourages the study of other languages, benefits the student by increasing employment and academic opportunities, benefits the global community by communication with people from other cultures, and allows participants to get college credit at public universities.
These students will be recognized at the Tuesday, June 6 Board of Education meeting.
