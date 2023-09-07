SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield area's largest bicycle ride of the year, the Capital City Century, will be held this Saturday.
The ride kicks off at 7 a.m. from Sherman, Illinois.
The CCC is not a race but a fun, recreational ride expected to draw about 300 bicyclists.
While a century in bicycling terms means a 100-mile ride, the CCC offers not just a 100-mile route, but five shorter and one longer route as well, including a 12-mile family ride and a gravel-road route.
All routes head out onto the new Heritage Route 66 Multiuse Trail from Sherman to Williamsville.
Routes are marked with color-coded arrows and other signage indicating turns, but bicyclists can also download GPS files of the CCC routes to their smartphones and bicycle computers to guide their ride.
Volunteers will be driving the routes to provide Support And Gear, or SAG, assistance during the CCC if bicyclists have minor mechanical or health problems, such as needing to fix a flat tire or catch a lift back to the start.
Professional bicycle mechanics from Scheels and Wheel Fast Bicycle Company also will be on hand.
The CCC provides riders with rest stops in Athens, Middletown, and Williamsville with food and beverages. A taco bar lunch provided by Nelson’s Catering and adult beverages will be there for riders at the finish of their ride back in Sherman.
Registration remains open online at capcitycentury.com through Friday night and in person at the Sherman Athletic Center Saturday morning until 9:00 a.m. Registration fees range from $30 to $60 depending upon the length of the route, with Springfield Bicycle Club members receiving a discount.
Riders who registered early were guaranteed an event t-shirt, but some t-shirts may still be available for those yet to register.
The Capital City Century is an annual ride organized by the Springfield Bicycle Club, an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization.
