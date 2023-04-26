CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Race weekend is almost here! Find links and helpful graphics for the Christie Clinic Illinois 2023 Race Weekend below.
Official Race Weekend Homepage
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Race weekend is almost here! Find links and helpful graphics for the Christie Clinic Illinois 2023 Race Weekend below.
Official Race Weekend Homepage
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.