SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Generous Springfield residents have an opportunity to help their neighbors via City Water, Light, and Power's Project RELIEF.
This voluntary CWLP program allows customers to add a donation amount to their monthly bill that will go toward a fund set up to help those facing service cut-off.
"Neighbors check off on their bill to add $1 or another amount on their monthly bill. and that's what supports the program," said Amber Sabin, Supervisor of Consumer Services for CWLP.
Once the money for Project RELIEF is collected, Fifth Street Renaissance, a third-party, non-profit organization meets with applicants to confirm their eligibility.
"Fifth Street Renaissance is the entity responsible for verifying all of the information that is provided to CWLP when they start the process of assisting their customer," said Penny Powell, the Executive Director of Fifth Street Renaissance. "They tell the customer what they need to bring to us, and then establish an appointment, the customer comes to us, we review all of the information to make sure that it is appropriate documentation ad then we process the case."
Project RELIEF is a unique program because it is funded by other customers, not grants or government organizations.
"It is nice that we have care and concern for our neighbors. There are many, many people not just in Springfield but everywhere who live paycheck to paycheck and one broken down car, one flat tire, one medical crisis, one child who lost the laptop that they need for school, can put anybody in a situation of having to make really tough choices about their about their home expenses," said Powell.
Powell says she expects more people to apply for the program this year because of inflation and increasing economic issues. Project RELIEF funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, so she says to make sure you apply right away.
CWLP Project RELIEF applications will open December 1st.
To qualify for Project RELIEF you need to have:
- a total household income below 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines in the last 90-days. This is $5,096 for 1 person and $10,406 for 4 people.
- a past-due CWLP bill
- not received Project RELIEF funds in 2021-2022
- applied to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAPP)
- the ability yo cover part of your past-due bill
If you meet the eligibility requirements, you should call the CWLP Project RELIEF appointment line at (217) 789-2414 on or after December 1st.
