Decatur native involved with Super Bowl flyover

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – When Decatur residents watch the Super Bowl this Sunday, they should pay special attention to the national anthem performance.
While the anthem is being sung, three Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover. Capt. William Frank, a native of Decatur, Illinois, is one of those supporting the flyover as a member of Strike Fighter Squadron 122.
Frank joined the Navy 21 years ago.
“My father served in the Navy as a Medical Service Corps Officer,” said Frank. “My grandfather served in the Navy during World War II and my great grandfather served in the Army during WW I. My family has a long lineage of military service and there was never any question for me that I would serve. From an early age, my dream was always to fly in the Navy so the path seemed clear.”
According to Navy officials, naval aviation is the best in the world because of its ability to harness the entire ocean as a runway.
“Flying the F/A-18 Super Hornet from the aircraft carrier is by far the coolest part of my job,” said Frank. “Every day I have to remind myself how lucky I am to still be living out my childhood dream. As thrilling, demanding and rewarding as flying is, the best part of my job will always be the amazing people that I am fortunate to work with.”
Frank takes great pride in his service as a United States naval aviator.
“I don't consider myself as someone who serves in the Navy,” said Frank. “The Navy is not my job, it's my passion. Not many people can truly say that they get to live out their dream on a daily basis. I devote myself to the Navy, because the Navy has given so much to me.”
