URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Eastern Illinois Foodbank celebrates 40 years of alleviating hunger this May.
Formed as part of a major regional effort to develop an emergency food network in central Illinois, the organization serves as the primary food source to feeding programs in eastern Illinois.
In 1980, a group of 20 local citizens met in Springfield to form a food distribution network that eventually became three independent foodbanks: Central Illinois Foodbank in Springfield, Peoria Area Foodbank, and Eastern Illinois Foodbank. In May 1983, Eastern Illinois Foodbank was incorporated, and the following month the foodbank opened its doors in downtown Champaign.
When former Foodbank board chair Vern Fein was asked to join the meeting in 1980, he originally declined, but had a change of heart when he came across a magazine in his office. “I read that the Detroit Foodbank had recovered 9,000 pounds of frozen butter beans that were spilled on a railroad track due to a collision, and quickly distributed them to those in need. I changed my mind at once and plunged into helping start the foodbank.”
EIF is the largest hunger relief organization in eastern Illinois, serving more than one million people each year through a network of 170 partner agencies throughout an 18-county area.
The Foodbank will be marking this milestone with a celebration in September during Hunger Action Month. The event will recognize individuals and organizations in the community who have had an impact on Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s mission of alleviating hunger.
“What the foodbank has accomplished is a reflection of our community. Without their support, we wouldn’t have been able to fulfill our mission for the past 40 years,” said President & CEO Kelly Daly. "Though so much has changed over the years, the one constant has been the dedication of our volunteers, donors, board, staff, and community partners. That is what ensures we are able to meet the growing needs of eastern Illinois and will continue to be a vital resource for years to come.”
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.