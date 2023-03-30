SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Senate unanimously approved a plan Thursday night to help address the shortage of firefighters and EMTs.
Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford (D-Maywood) worked with Sen. Neil Anderson (R-Moline) to create an EMT training, recruitment, and retention task force.
They hope this group can address the impact this shortage is having on the state's EMS and health care systems. The bill also requires the task force to recommend how EMT testing and certification requirements affect recruitment and retention efforts. Senate Bill 761 notes that the group should also discuss how apprenticeship programs can be utilized to help recruit and retain EMRs, EMTs, and paramedics.
"The goal here is to create a CTE program to start out with high school students learning about emergency services and build themselves up to EMTs and hopefully, eventually, take on the desire to become full-on firefighters," Lightford said.
Nine members of the task force would represent rural and ground ambulance providers while three members would bring the perspective of hospitals. The proposal also calls for members representing the State Board of Education, community colleges, and a statewide association of nursing homes.
This task force would meet six times before submitting a final report to the Governor's office and General Assembly by Jan. 1, 2024.
The legislation could also allow EMS directors to use alternative staffing models. Ambulances can immediately upgrade to a higher level of service when a provider sends an ambulance assist vehicle with appropriate equipment and trained staff.
"As a professional firefighter myself, I can tell you that there is a huge problem right now in the state of Illinois and around the country with retention and recruitment of not only firemen, but EMTs and paramedics," Anderson said. "So, thank you for your work on this."
