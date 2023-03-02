DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Millikin University's Nursing Simulation Lab received a large gift from a former nursing student.
The gift was made by Susan Ires Campbell, class of 1968.
“I continue my interest in everything that Millikin does, and my family remains involved through the years,” Campbell said. “I’m excited to follow the project and do whatever I can to help it to completion.”
Funds will be used to construct a brand new simulation lab with simulation rooms, supporting control rooms, debriefing rooms, a health assessment lab, and several faculty offices.
Sue, and her late husband, R. Michael Campbell ‘67, have been very active and generous Millikin alumni and were the co-recipients of the 2016 Alumnus of the Year award, the highest alumni award presented by the University.
“Sue Campbell’s incredible generosity in support of Millikin’s nursing program is a fitting legacy for the Campbell family. Simulation labs with advanced technologies are becoming an integral part of a nursing student’s education,” Millikin Vice President for Alumni & Development Gina Bianchi said. “Sue’s gift will allow us to invest in and maintain simulation programs and life-like mannequins, making the Campbell Family Nursing Simulation lab a game-changer for Millikin’s nursing students and faculty.”
The Campbell Nursing Simulation Lab will enhance underutilized building space on the corners of Oakland and Wood Streets in Decatur and be dedicated to clinical and simulation laboratories, classrooms and faculty offices.
Sue believes that if she could have utilized a simulation lab while studying at Millikin, it would have helped her nursing studies immensely.
“As the equipment is so different today, the Nursing Lab will provide much-needed practice and experience,” Sue said. “Even though in a simulation lab, you’re not helping a real patient, it serves a great purpose in the learning experience.”
The gift will support naming the new facility the Campbell Family Nursing Simulation Lab.
