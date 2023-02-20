HARRISBURG, Pa. (WAND) — Price conscious shoppers will soon have a new option in Champaign.
Ollie's, a bargain outlet based in Pennsylvania, will be opening its newest location in Champaign next to Kohls in the former Office Depot location.
“We are excited to open our 6th store in the great state of Illinois where the folks have been so good to us,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “With so many great deals, we’re thrilled to provide shoppers in Champaign and its surrounding areas with a treasure hunt experience where they can find a huge selection of brand name merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy stores’ prices every day.”
The company says that 50-60 new jobs will be created by the store opening. A wide variety of products will be offered including books, flooring, food, housewares, toys, electronics, stuff for your bedroom and bathroom, health and beauty products and pet supplies.
Ollie’s will officially open its doors in Champaign on Wednesday, February 22nd at 9 am.
