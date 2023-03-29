DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Scovill Zoo and Overlook Adventure Park will open for the season on April 1.
Opening day hours for Scovill Zoo are from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. Admission is $9.25 for adults, $8.25 for seniors, and $7.25 for kids aged 2-12.
The zoo offers free admission Mondays throughout April. Free Admission Thursdays starts June 1.
Scovill Zoo Spring Hours:
- Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Last admission is one hour before closing.
Overlook Adventure Park features two 18-hole mini golf course, a high ropes course, and batting cages that open for the season on Saturday, April 1. Opening day hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting.
Overlook Adventure Park Early Spring Hours:
- Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m.
- Friday, 4 to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, Noon to 8 p.m.
Starting May 2, the course will also be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
