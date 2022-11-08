ILLINOIS (WAND) - Did you know you are able to register to vote the same day you cast your ballot? You do not have to pre-register.
The Illinois State Board of Elections offers this information to register to vote on Election Day:
- Appear in person at one of the designated Grace Period on Election Day locations for registration and voting. Click here to go to the Grace Period on Election Day locations page.
- Be a United States citizen
- Be a resident of the precinct for 30 days
- Be at least 17 years old and be at least 18 years old on or before the next General or Consolidated election
- Provide two forms of ID, one of which must show the voter’s address that they are registering from.
- The acceptable forms of ID include, but are not limited to:
- Driver’s license
- Social Security card
- Utility bill
- Employee or student ID card
- Lease or contract for a residence
- Credit card
- Civic, union or professional association membership card
- FOID card
