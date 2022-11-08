ILLINOIS (WAND) - The State Board of Elections makes it easy for you to find your polling location.
You can find your polling location online by clicking HERE.
All you have to do is enter your five-digit zip code.
WAND News will have all of your Election Day coverage both online and on-air.
