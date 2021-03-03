NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAND) - A total of 150 missing children were recovered across Tennessee in a join operation between the state's investigators.
According to NBC affiliate WSMV, planning for the Operation Volunteer Strong effort started in fall 2020. Operation efforts launched on Jan. 4.
Organizations involved included the U.S. Marshals Service, the Tennessee Department of Children's Services and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
TBI intelligence analysts identified 240 missing children across Tennessee and put together information and potential leads on each case. Two-week blitzes were conducted in each of the three grand regions of Tennessee, with designated law enforcement teams pursuing each lead carefully.
WSMV's story said the blitzes included the following actions:
East Tennessee: Jan. 4-15
- Authorities identified 86 missing children of which 56 were recovered, five of them in other states.
- Of the 56 children recovered, authorities located 27 of them in the weeks leading up to the operation, and three after it concluded.
- Law enforcement identified three of the recovered juveniles as potential human trafficking victims, resulting in a still-active TBI investigation.
Middle Tennessee: Jan. 25-Feb. 5
- Authorities identified 72 missing children, of which 42 were recovered.
- Of the 42 children recovered, authorities located 29 of them in the weeks leading up to the operation and 13 during the operation.
- Law enforcement identified one child as a potential human trafficking victim, resulting in a still-active TBI investigation.
West Tennessee: Feb. 8-12 and Feb. 22-26
- Authorities identified 82 missing children, of which 52 were recovered, three of them in other states.
- Of the 52 children recovered, authorities located 33 of them in the weeks leading up to the operation, 18 during the operation and one after it concluded.
- While searching for missing children, authorities located two adults with outstanding warrants.
- Law enforcement identified one of the recovered juveniles as a human trafficking victim, resulting in a still-active investigation by a Mississippi local law enforcement agency and FBI.
- Authorities safely recovered a child during an active kidnapping investigation, resulting in the arrest of the suspect.
“I hope this operation changes the course for 150 young lives and leads them to the path of opportunities every child deserves,” said Tyreece Miller, U.S. Marshall for the Western District of Tennessee. “Our efforts should also serve notice to those who prey on society’s most vulnerable that these children are not forgotten. Investigations will continue and the next knock at the door could be for you.”
The station reports most recovered children will get services through the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. This can include foster home and group home placement, along with other specialized care.
“We are grateful that missing children have been recovered and are now receiving the services and treatment they need to stay safe and healthy,” DCS Commissioner Jennifer Nichols said. “This operation was truly a collaboration and it’s strengthened our relationship with our law enforcement partners. Working together, the agents, marshals and DCS case managers put in countless hours to track down leads and locate these missing children.”
Anyone who knows anything about where a missing child might be should call investigators. A list of missing children in Tennessee can be found here.
