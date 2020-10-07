SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,630 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 42 additional confirmed deaths.
The most recent deaths include:
• Bureau County: 1 female 40s
• Champaign County: 1 female 80s
• Christian County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
• Clinton County: 1 female 80s
• Coles County: 1 female 80s
• Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 males 90s
• DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
• Franklin County: 1 male 90s
• Kane County: 1 female 70s
• Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
• Madison County: 1 female 90s
• Marion County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
• Perry County: 1 female 60s
• Randolph County: 1 male 70s
• Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
• Saline County: 1 female 80s
• Sangamon County: 1 male 90s
• Shelby County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
• St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
• Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
• Wabash County: 1 male 70s
• Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 females 90s
• Williamson County: 1 female 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 307,641 cases, including 8,878 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 30 – October 6 is 3.5%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 58,820 specimens for a total of 6,033,289. As of last night, 1,679 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 372 patients were in the ICU and 165 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting separately both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.
*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
