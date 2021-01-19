OAKWOOD, Ill. (WAND)- Three murder suspects, including two minors, face adult charges in connection to a Vermilion County shooting.
Police are investigating the deaths of two teenagers after a shooting occurred in Vermilion County on Jan. 17.
A 15 and 19-year-old were shot and killed in the village of Oakwood around 2:45 p.m.
The 19-year-old was identified as Wyatt Bailey.
The 15-year-old was identified as Clayvonte M. Sloan of Rantoul.
Authorities have arrested and charged three suspects, including 18-year-old Danville man Ali Bryant, 16-year-old Jaevin Griggs and 17-year-old Camarion Halthon. All three suspects face eight charges of murder, one count of armed robbery, one count of robbery and one count of mob action.
Authorities said their investigation found Sloan, Griggs, Halthon and Bryant, along with a 15-year-old teen charged in juvenile court, went to Bailey's residence for a drug transaction. The five people tried to rob Bailey and a struggle ensued, per a press release.
Bailey and Sloan were shot, deputies said, before the other five fled in a vehicle. Vermilion County authorities stopped them on U.S. Route 150 between Oakwood and Danville.
Sloan went to Carle Hospital in Urbana from the scene of the traffic stop.
One neighbor, Chris Oates, said he was inside his home when he heard the gunshots.
"We hear shotguns out here in the woods all the time. But this was a handgun. And then all of a sudden, we heard men yelling, go, go, go, go, go. And a gold Impala comes screeching around the corner. And so as they drove by, I knew something was not right," Oates told WAND News.
Oates has been living in this neighborhood for over two years. He said Lake Bluff Mobile Park Home is a quiet and calm neighborhood. After he heard the shots, he called 911. While on the phone with police, he realized the suspects had reached a dead end.
"Anyone that grew up in the area knows this is a dead end. And so he's trying to figure out what they were doing down there," Oates said. "And so we kind of got scared for everyone in the house and our neighbors, especially because we didn't know what they were doing."
Once the suspects reached the dead end, a neighbor was parked in her car in the driveway when the suspects pulled in, right next to the residence. She said she saw them throw the gun into the wooded area next to her mobile home.
Oates said police were at the scene until 10 p.m. Sunday.
At this time, no further details have been released, but the investigation remains open.
WAND will update this story as more information becomes available.
