IROQUOIS COUNTY, (WAND)- Police arrested a 19-year-old and two juveniles, which they believe to be connected to a series of recent vehicle burglaries.
According to the Iroquois County Sheriff's Office, on Monday morning, July 18, officers arrested a 19-year-old male, and juveniles, 16 and 17, all of Kankakee IL, following an investigation in to a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred during the overnight hours in Clifton, IL, and the Iroquois Mobile Estates mobile home park in rural Chebanse, IL.
The three individuals were also arrested in connection with a residential burglary that police say occurred in the mobile home park early Monday morning.
Police said all three were taken in to custody without incident after fleeing on foot from the mobile home park and were transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
All three have been charged with multiple counts of burglary to motor vehicle, residential burglary, unlawful possession of firearms and firearm ammunition, and possession of a stolen firearm.
Any residents of Clifton or Iroquois Mobile Estates who have home security video of the incident is asked to contact Iroquois County Detectives at (815) 432-6992.
