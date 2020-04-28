SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Department of Public Health announced a total of 41 new cases of COVID-19 in their daily joint communication press release, 40 of which are associated with the Villas Senior Care Community.
This is the highest number of cases the county has reported in a single day.
The Sangamon County Health Department told WAND New all but one of the new cases are associated with The Villas.
"We've provided them test kits and personal protective equipment," said Gail O'Neill, Public Health Administrator, Sangamon County Health Department. "We are picking up the tests after they get the specimens and taking them to the state labs so they go through quickly... When you first see the numbers come in today, it was a little shocking, and we'll probably have some more tomorrow, because they've been doing aggressive testing of the staff and the residents there."
There has been a total of 81 confirmed cases at the Villas, including five deaths.
Memorial Medical Center is reporting nine confirmed positive cases currently hospitalized, including six Sangamon County residents, and six inpatients currently under investigation.
HSHS St. John’s Hospital is reporting nineteen confirmed positive cases currently hospitalized, including eleven Sangamon County residents, and four inpatients currently under investigation.
The total number of cases in Sangamon County is now 153 positive with 9 deaths. A total of 36 people have recovered.
