SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - Sports cards valued at $5,000 were stolen from a business in an overnight Savoy burglary, the owner said.
The burglary occurred Wednesday night at Captain Jack's in Savoy, which is an antiques, collectibles and consignment store. Security video captured the suspect busting open the front door in the theft.
Other pictures showed a shattered front door with glass shards littering the ground.
The owner said they were "angry and heartbroken at the same time" with this news.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the owner. Click here for the business Facebook page.
