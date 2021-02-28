FORSYTH, Ill (WAND) - A Crafting Experience in Forsyth needs about 100 new membership sign-ups before March 10th to stay open another year. Currently, they have about 40% of the membership quota needed. The memberships are $10 or $15 dollars. Those can include using crafting rooms and spaces, crafting classes, and machine use. If they do have to close, refunds will be given.
Instructor and employee Pam Larrick says there is nothing like this in the community and they are poised to grow, once they get the basic amount to keep the shop and space going.
To learn more about what is included or to sign up, visit their website by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.