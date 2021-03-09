URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - About 10 acres of land in Urbana was affected by a Tuesday fire.
Firefighters told WAND News this happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Philo Road. The cause was a farm implement becoming overheated.
Damage was minimal as the only items affected on the land were grass and some leftover vegetation from the 2020 harvest.
The implement can be repaired, firefighters said.
