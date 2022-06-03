DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A team of volunteers from Archer Daniels Midland worked to help clean up trash Friday in Decatur.
More than 100 employees were out in Friday's good weather to pick up trash along 22nd Street.
The senior vice president of ADM said it's important for people to give back to the community.
"Our goal really is to make Decatur a better place and we're always striving to do that and as we think globally about the things we do in the world, we also have to think locally and clean up areas that we participate in and live in and raise our families in," said Chris Cuddy. "I think there's a personal piece to this for all the folks you see out here because this is their community."
ADM plans to have only volunteer days in the future.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.