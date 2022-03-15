DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Paw Print Ministries has welcomed an incredibly cute comfort dog in training!
His name is Story. He will put smiles on may people's faces, whether it's in heath care facilities, schools, senior homes or crisis areas.
Story is taking over for Payton, who passed away a week and a half ago.
"Payton was the first comfort dog that started all of this and that was a tough loss for my family and the community and Story has got big shoes to fill, big paws to fill, but he's got some big paws of his own that he'll grow into," said one of the organization's employees.
