MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - A man and two teens are facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of a man in his Hammond home.
Authorities said 19-year-old Blayton M. Cota of Granite City and two minors from Springfield at age 16 and 17 are in custody. They are accused of killing 65-year-old Michael Brown with a firearm while committing a burglary.
On Jan. 26, Brown was found dead in his home, located on South C Street in Hammond. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 5 was requested by the Piatt County Sheriff's Department to help with the death investigation.
The 16-year-old teen was arrested on Sept. 30, troopers said, and the 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Oct. 5. Coda was arrested on Oct. 4 by ISP DCI agents. Each suspect is charged with first-degree murder in Piatt County, which is a Class M criminal felony charge.
Cota is held on a $1 million bond in Piatt County with 10 percent to apply. Both juveniles are held in juvenile detention facilities.
ISP DCI Zone 5 was helped in the investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of Illinois; the Illinois Department of Natural Resources; the Logan, Menard, Piatt, and Sangamon County sheriff’s offices; the Lincoln, Petersburg, and Springfield police departments; and the Piatt County coroner and state’s attorney’s offices.
Anyone with information regarding this case or other crimes should call the Illinois State Police, Division of Criminal Investigations at (217)278-5004 or by contact them by email at ISP.DCI.Zone05@illinois.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.