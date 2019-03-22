CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A different hotel is now slated to occupy a downtown Champaign lot.
Aloft Hotel by Marriott will be at 401 N. Neil St.
Earlier plans for the hotel with a different developer were for the millennial-focused Hotel Vib by Best Western to be built there, the News Gazette reports.
"Aloft Hotels caters to today's modern traveler who craves jet-setting style and a vibrant social scene at an affordable price," says a description on Marriott's website.
The hotel site changed hands in December when it was acquired for $275,000.
Construction plans are still being finalized. Experts hope to start on the foundation withing a couple of months, the News Gazette reports.
The hotel will have about 120 rooms.