DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An armed robbery happened Thursday at a Decatur restaurant, police said.
The crime happened at a Subway located at 1411 E. Mound Road.
Police were unable to confirm any additional information when WAND-TV called for details.
This developing story will be updated as information is released.
