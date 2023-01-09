SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — HB5471 has passed the Illinois Senate and moves on to the House.
The Senate's version of the bill made some changes from the House version which passed on the weekend.
HB5471 would ban certain weapons and high-capacity magazines from being sold in Illinois.
The bill would not change the FOID card age.
“We can no longer allow mass shootings to be part of our norm,” said Senator Morrison (D-Lake Forest), who represents Highland Park. “This is a long overdue step toward keeping communities safer.”
If the bill were to pass the house and become law, it would immediately end the sale, delivery, and purchase of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. The legislation has created a list of weapons subject to the ban that the Illinois State Police could update as needed.
The bill passed in the Illinois Senate 34-20 on Monday night.
Senator Turner (R-Beason) said, “It’s disappointing that such a controversial and consequential piece of legislation be once again taken up during lame duck session, where so many legislators are no longer accountable to their voters."
State Rep. Bob Morgan who witnessed the Highland Park shooting on July 4 said this of the bill's passing, "The Senate stepped up and took bold action to save lives in Illinois tonight, and I applaud Senate President Don Harmon and his Democratic caucus for their leadership. Tomorrow, we have the chance to pass this once and for all, and send it to the Governor’s desk for signature. I urge my fellow Representatives to vote yes.”
Senator Rose (R-Mahomet) released a statement that said, “I support the 2nd Amendment rights of all law-abiding gun owners. This is why I opposed and voted against the recent gun-grab legislation in Springfield. This legislation is another massive overreach by the majority party that goes after our lawful gun owners instead of criminals."
This is a developing story and WAND will update as reactions to the passing of HB5471 come in.
