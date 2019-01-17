DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An attempted murder charge has been filed against a man who police say shot another during a drug deal gone wrong.
Police say Yaree S. Wiley, 22, and Steven Mcclennon had arranged a marijuana deal over Facebook. The victim was going to buy about one half-ounce of the drug for $150, but sworn statements say Wiley and two other people showed up when they met at John’s Hill Park on Dec. 18.
During the deal, police say one of the three people stood behind Mcclennon and cocked a pump-action shotgun before Wiley took out a handgun and demanded money. The victim then handed over money from his sock and tried to run, at which point statements say Wiley shot him in his legs and back.
Mcclennon had several gunshot wounds. Police found him on the front porch of an East Johns Street address after 9 p.m. that night. They arrested Wiley on Wednesday morning.
Wiley faces armed robbery and attempted murder charges. His bond is set at $200,000 in Macon County.